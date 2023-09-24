We are still basking in the glory of Mike Francesa’s papal address about the Jets.

And since the transcription is done, we might as well put it to good use. So let us focus on the WFAN legend’s analysis of quarterback Zach Wilson following Sunday’s ugly 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

“You cannot play this quarterback,” the big guy roared on his BetRivers postgame podcast. “If you continue to play this quarterback, the season will be over before Week 9! Mathematically!”

Francesa was just getting started.

“He can’t play! Get it? He can’t play! I’m sorry,” he said. “He might be a nice kid, OK. He’s a good-looking kid. He can throw the ball. But hey, the unemployment line is full of guys who can throw the ball. There is a lot more to playing quarterback than just throwing the ball. His footwork is abysmal. He doesn’t know what he’s looking at. He takes way too much time to get the ball off. And he doesn’t even have a clue of what he’s doing.

“This is just reality. Zach Wilson can’t win right now. I don’t know if he’s ever going to be able to win. He is a terrible — he’s not bad, he is a terrible quarterback! He is past bad. He leaves bad behind. I can think of a lot of bad quarterbacks who I would take in a second over him! He doesn’t have a clue!

“They are not playing around the quarterback. They are playing without a quarterback! … He is not a detriment, he is a complete zero!”

And the kicker.

“Only a complete fool would go back to Wilson,” Francesa said. “Or try to buy into Wilson.”

