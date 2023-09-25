New York sports talk radio’s newest feud could be … Tiki Barber and Joe Benigno?

Benigno’s weekly day-after Jets call-in got a bit chippy Monday. The semi-retired WFAN legend took a few shots at Barber, one of the station’s current afternoon drive hosts, during a rant about Zach Wilson and the Jets. And Barber took umbrage, turning off his microphone, calling Benigno’s assertions “bullsh-t” and then appearing to storm out of the studio.

Good NY radio fight here. Joe Beningno accuses Tiki Barber of hating the Jets, not watching the Jets. Barber shuts off his mic, says that’s bullshit and leaves the studio. pic.twitter.com/5JR4XWmPVg — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 25, 2023

Benigno accused Barber of hating the Jets (because he is a Giants great) and then dismissed any analysis he has about Wilson because Barber was calling the Commanders-Bills game for CBS on Sunday rather than watching the Jets’ 15-10 loss to the Patriots. That appears to be what set Barber off.

“That’s bullsh-t, Joe,” Barber says un-miced as co-host Evan Roberts, Benigno’s former partner, tries to get things back on the rails.

Hey, maybe WFAN figures it should practice some intra-station beefing now that ESPN Radio New York is likely to stop competing in the Nielsen ratings battle?

Other thoughts from Benigno:

“I’m like numb at this point. We’re three games into the season and the season’s over. They got no shot against the Chiefs … they’re going to be 1-5 by the time they play [the Giants] on Oct. 29. They’ll probably even lose to the Broncos.

“They cannot continue with this guy at quarterback. They cannot. You’ve got to bring somebody in here, I don’t care who the hell it is. Not that I love anybody out there — Matt Ryan, Carson Wentz … you’ve got to bring somebody in. Because you can’t win with this kid.”

MORE ON ESNY:

• Aaron Judge on fixing Yankees after horrid 2023: ‘I got some ideas’

• Celebrity head coach Sean Payton is doing as we expected with Broncos

• Jets’ Sauce Gardner claims Mac Jones hit him in ‘private parts’

• WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti turns to scatological humor amid Jets meltdown

• NFL ripping into struggling Giants: ‘They really screwed that up’

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.