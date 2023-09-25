Mike Francesa has called Robert Saleh’s coaching acumen into question many times. But the WFAN legend really hammered away on Sunday.

“Saleh just keeps lying to everybody,” the big guy said on his BetRivers podcast after the Jets’ ugly 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

“He tells you, OK, that he has confidence in [quarterback Zach Wilson] and then the game plan does nothing but dump the ball off on every play when they decide to throw it. They show no confidence.”

More from Francesa: “This head coach acts like he has years to get this done. He’s 12-25! He brought in another clueless offensive coordinator. … He’s going to lose the locker room. The players are already getting ticked off, they were getting ticked off on the sideline and rightfully so.

“Saleh is going to lose the team and he’s going to lose his job. And I’m not sure that Saleh’s not just a con man to begin with. His career resume is nothing special. … You know what 12-25 in the NFL gets you? Two-thirds of the way out the door!”

And while we are here, what about offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett?

“Hackett is awful,” Francesa said. “The only reason he was tolerable was because he was going to carry Aaron Rodgers’ luggage. No Aaron Rodgers, you don’t want Hackett anywhere near the building!”

