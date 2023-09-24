The Jets lost to the Patriots for a 15th straight time Sunday afternoon on the heels of another horrendous offensive performance.

During the matchup, things got chippy on a late quarterback sneak play involving Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who’s claiming the New England passer actually hit him “in the private parts.”

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner says that Mac Jones hit him “in my private parts” after the QB sneak. “I definitely wasn’t expecting that.” That’s a new one pic.twitter.com/PV8zUjEVqz — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner said he had to “ice up” after #Patriots QB Mac Jones intentionally hit him in his junk. “He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future.” Not a fake quote. He really said that. pic.twitter.com/MXZeoRhtu5 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

Of course, this isn’t the only dirty move that’s been pulled by the young Pats quarterback, who’s started to give off Grayson Allen vibes with his on-field antics. There was that time late last season when he took out then-Bengals cornerback Eli Apple’s legs on a fumble return. Or that time when he appeared to kick Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in the nards on a slide.

Jones has a negative reputation brewing and this is just the latest piece of evidence to support it.

Regardless, the Jets’ have much bigger issues than the one between Jones and Gardner. They’re now 1-2 and Zach Wilson is getting worse. They have much talent on either side of the ball but the poor quarterback play is holding them back significantly. They at least need to acquire a serviceable veteran backup who can be a legitimate replacement for Wilson, who has only career backup Tim Boyle by his side in the building. But it’s unclear who. And it’s unclear how many more poor performances from Wilson will get the Jets to finally make a move.

