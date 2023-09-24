Preach, Mike Francesa, preach.

“Jets are once again embarrassing themselves on offense. What else is new,” the big guy tweeted Sunday after Gang Green’s latest disastrous drive against the Patriots (New England leads 10-0 in the second quarter).

Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense have been as incompetent as expected at rainy MetLife Stadium. And there is no reason to expect things will change. We have established that Wilson has no business starting for an NFL team. Which means we could be in for an epic Francesa rant on his postgame BetRivers podcast — now with the magic of video to accompany the audio!

From Friday:

Mike Francesa remains on the cutting edge.

The WFAN legend kicked off this football Friday with a big announcement: There will now be a video component to his BetRivers podcast.

“I promised you this football season we’d have a couple of surprises for you,” Francesa said, moments before poking fun at himself with an on-camera sip of Diet Coke.

“And we have a pretty big one coming your way very soon. And we mean very, very soon.”

The monumental reveal has been received as you would expect.

“He’s announcing it as if he’s going into space with Elon Musk, like he’s got some huge announcement,” WFAN morning show voice Gregg Giannotti said. “Like he has the alien corpses or something.”

