Jets fans were supposed to get a break from the Zach Wilson experience in 2023. They were unfortunately given a raw deal, as this season feels a lot like 2022 did down the stretch.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is openly questioning whether Wilson has the necessary instincts to be a quarterback. Meanwhile, Mike Francesa is going on epic and classic rants dismantling the signal-caller and head coach Robert Saleh.

And yet…we don’t have any inkling that things are going to change ahead of a primetime matchup in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs!

“Right now Zach Wilson … is who gives us the best chance to win.” – Robert Saleh on #Jets QB — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 24, 2023

During Week 2 in Dallas, Wilson threw for 170 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions while completing 44.4% of his passes. His quarterback rating was 38.1. He actually improved it to 61.9 on Sunday against the Patriots. However, it was accompanied by a 50.0% completion rate for 157 yards, no touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Leading up to this loss against New England, we heard a report from Jay Glazer saying both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz — two free-agent quarterbacks — had reached out to the Jets recently. New York essentially said they’re not interested at this time.

We shared the below poll right before kickoff. The initial results had fans wanting to stick with Zach. But after another lackluster performance against New England, those results have shifted:

If the #Jets were to sign a veteran FA quarterback, who would you rather have? #TakeFlight #NEvsNYJ — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) September 24, 2023

We obviously don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes, but it doesn’t seem like general manager Joe Douglas has any sense of urgency to bring in a veteran signal-caller. Why does it look like this?

I’m wondering if it’s because New York wants to have Aaron Rodgers back in the building and with the team first. Do they want him to have a chance to coach up Wilson before phoning a friend for help?

Robert Saleh "hopes" that Aaron Rodgers will be back in the building with the Jets next week pic.twitter.com/UICMeUGkrU — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 22, 2023

I’m trying to read between the lines here to find any justification for not bringing in another quarterback right now. This is the only thing I can think of at the moment. It’s certainly not a *good* reason for the organization’s inaction, but it’d be something.

This year is looking a lot like last year for the Jets. However, Wilson’s greatest tool is having Rodgers as a mentor. If this is really part of the reason why New York is waiting to make a roster move, then it better work. Rodgers and Wilson FaceTimed a bunch ahead of the Dallas game, and that didn’t work out too well.

Aaron Rodgers has been FaceTiming Zach Wilson, staying in touch with his protege. Wilson has a renewed confidence. https://t.co/egZB774xGk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2023

Whether it’s the presence of a new body or improved play from Wilson, let’s hope it happens fast. If it doesn’t, it’ll just continue to torch what was once viewed as a promising season.

