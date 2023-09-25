About four weeks ago, Jets fans couldn’t wait for the 2023 season to kick off. With Aaron Rodgers under center, Gang Green had legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. But now that we’re three weeks into the season, many are probably just wishing it was over already.

That’ll happen when Rodgers suffers a (likely) season-ending injury after just four snaps and Zach Wilson is forced into being QB1 again. New York is 1-2 after two straight uninspiring losses to the Cowboys and Patriots. Wilson has looked terrible under center, and many people are fed up with what they’re watching from the Jets.

We’re not going to lie. It’s a pretty depressing time to be a Jets fan right now. After feeling so full of hope and enthusiasm about the season, it was just cruel to have Rodgers go down so quickly. And, any good feelings created from the Monday Night Football walk-off win are long gone now.

If you’re not a Jets fan, but you know a Jets fan, take a minute to do a wellness check on them today. Losing on Sunday was bad enough, but it was even worse coming at the hands of New England. New York has now lost 15 straight head-to-head matchups against the Patriots.

Before Sunday’s debacle at MetLife Stadium that has everyone second-guessing just about everything, a Reddit user posted about how being a Jets fan got their father out of a traffic ticket:

And some people say cops are all mean. Talk about showing a little bit of heart.

It’s also worth noting that Aaron Rodgers’ powers are endless. The dude is still laid up and going through rehab following his surgery, but he’s still able to help out Jets Nation. Let’s hope he’ll do it with his play on the field in the future, though.

