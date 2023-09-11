Home NYC Teams New York Jets

WATCH: Jets’ Xavier Gipson walks off Bills on Monday Night Football

By
James Kratch
-

We don’t want to say it is the biggest Jets win since Super Bowl III. And it probably is not.

But damn, it sure feels like it.

MORE ON ESNY:
Mike Francesa brings thunder after Giants’ ‘bloodletting’ vs. Cowboys
Yankees tickets to attend unofficial ‘Fire Cashman Night’ are crazy cheap
Saquon Barkley’s pre-game fit helped this Giants fan see the future
Kadarius Toney did not delete Instagram, so he joined Giants pile-on
Why did Giants’ Brian Daboll let Cowboys tee off on Daniel Jones like a piñata?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.

-Follow ESNY - Elite Sports NY on Google News to keep up with the latest New York sports news.

James Kratch
James Kratch is the managing editor of ESNY. He previously worked as a Rutgers and Giants (and Mike Francesa) beat reporter for NJ Advance Media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR