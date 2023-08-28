There was a brouhaha outside Gracie Mansion on Sunday with anti-migrant and pro-migrant protesters clashing.

You can get the full rundown of the situation from The Post. But we are going to focus on one particular nugget: Guardian Angels founder, longtime local radio host, self-proclaimed stickball commissioner and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa hit an impressive milestone in the mayhem: His 80th arrest!

From The Post:

Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa was among the throngs of angry New Yorkers outside Gracie Mansion on Sunday — and part of the small group busted by police.

(…)

It was the third time in less than two weeks that Sliwa was handcuffed protesting migrant sites. Last week, he was arrested while protesting outside the shuttered Island Shores Senior Residences in Midland Beach on Staten Island, where a migrant shelter was set up. On Aug. 16, Sliwa also was taken into custody outside the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens.

“I’ve been arrested so many times,” he quipped Sunday. “Civil disobedience — this will be my 80th.”

Just incredible. There should be a banner raised into the rafters of Madison Square Garden or something. Our favorite Sliwa arrest: The time, while already in handcuffs, he threw a big bundle of papers at Bill deBlasio’s motorcade in an attempt to serve the former mayor with a lawsuit. There is no doubt he is a top-10 all-time New York character.

