HBO just got some much-needed drama for “Hard Knocks.”

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has abruptly, and surprisingly, retired. From his Instagram:

For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time. I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined — I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children that I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.

Davis turned 28 in January. And the Jets had made it clear he was in their plans for 2023. So this was not a case of the wideout getting out of town before he was cut. Davis was entering the final year of a three-year, $37.5 million deal. So the Jets will save a pretty penny — $10.5 million — in cap space. Which is not an insignificant number for a contending team to have available at the trade deadline. Or around cutdown day.

You can never have too many good pass catchers. But the Jets should be OK without Davis moving forward.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.