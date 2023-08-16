We are two episodes into the Jets’ “Hard Knocks” adventure. This is the scorecard so far:

A lot of Aaron Rodgers.

A magician.

Will McDonald got his nose pierced.

The Nathaniel Hackett Image Revitalization Tour.

Leslie Nielsen.

Copious f-bombs.

Rookies singing.

Some player vignettes.

Two Robert Saleh speeches — one motivational, one peeling the paint off the walls.

Remember when Mike Francesa almost had a coronary about Gang Green’s forced participation?

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

The fears the Jets’ season would be derailed by the made-for-HBO show appear to be unfounded, folks. We can stop wringing our hands about “distractions.” If the Jets fail to live up to their tremendous expectations this season, it will be because the offensive line stinks and gets Rodgers hurt. Not because there were a bunch of cameras and Liev Schreiber took a helicopter into Florham Park.

The show is entertaining. It’s well-done. And it will have absolutely no impact on the Jets’ success in 2023. The only thing that we have any pause about so far: We remain unsure if Saleh and his staff have what it takes to bring this team to the promised land. We are sold on the players, save the shaky pass protection. The coaches? The jury remains out. Saleh and his guys have everything they need to win the Super Bowl. Or as close as you get. We’ll see. Back after this.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Do Yankees have path to offload Giancarlo Stanton in trade?

• Mike Francesa made a great WFAN point without talking about WFAN

• If Netflix can’t get Daniel Jones on ‘Quarterback,’ who will it get?

• Jets sign Dalvin Cook for no good reason

• Yankees’ credibility crisis will do more damage than missing postseason

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.