The Jets wide receiver’s first year in Florham Park ends prematurely.

A significant blow to a Jets team that can’t afford many after falling to 3-9.

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes reports wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo core muscle surgery — his season is over.

Davis has been dealing with a groin injury that caused him to miss the Week 12 win over Houston. He did return, however, for Sunday’s loss to Philly but reaggravated the injury in the defeat.

#Jets WR Corey Davis is out for the season. He is having core muscle surgery — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) December 6, 2021

Davis has dealt with various injury-related issues this season that have caused him to miss three of the team’s 12 games. His focus will now be on 2022 — what would be his second year with the team.

No, this won’t affect Davis’ future with the team in regard to his contract situation. He signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal last offseason but he doesn’t have a potential out from it until after the 2022 campaign. Davis’ 2022 cap hit is set to be $13.67 million while his dead cap total would be $14.33 million.

The near-future

The Jets will need to figure out how to navigate the final five regular-season games at the receiver position though.

Due to his recent production (six catches, 77 yards, one touchdown against the Eagles), expect rookie Elijah Moore to be the top wideout moving forward. Jamison Crowder and second-year man Denzel Mims could additionally see enhanced roles in the passing game.

Maybe Mims finally sees the playing time many fans have been waiting for him to assume?

This isn’t the only health issue the Jets are dealing with in the receiver room, unfortunately. Keelan Cole is currently on the COVID-19 list and it’s unclear when he will return.

The current situation at the position is not an ideal one, especially when you have a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson operating at the offensive unit’s most important position.