The New York Yankees are finally letting the kids play.

Per Jack Curry of the YES Network, outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza will join the team in the Bronx for this week’s series with Washington.

No corresponding roster moves have been announced.

Talk about great timing! We very recently discussed how the last-place Yankees can only help themselves by letting the kids play. Now, fans will get to watch two of the organization’s more exciting prospects over the season’s final weeks.

Let’s start with Everson Pereira, who has done some special things with the bat in the minors this year. He’s batting a clean .300 with 18 homers and a .921 OPS across Double and Triple-A this year. What’s more is that he performed better after being promoted. He should immediately slot into left field, though he can play all three outfield positions.

And Yankees fans know Oswald Peraza all too well. He hit .306 in 18 games with the big league club last year and has only managed a .173 mark in 19 in 2023.

Contrastingly, Peraza has turned in another strong season at Triple-A and is batting .268 with a .836 OPS. The natural shortstop should expect to play more of a utility infield role the rest of this season. However, this is also something of an audition for him with second baseman Gleyber Torres entering his contract year in 2024.

At long last, embattled general manager Brian Cashman is trusting his instincts. His front office signed both Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza. #YankeesTwitter constantly screams about him keeping prospects in the minor leagues and relying too much on old veterans.

Well, consider this to be 2016 redux. That sparked Aaron Judge’s path to being a Yankees legend. The Yankees have tried every trick in the book and have nothing to show for it but a sub-.500 record and an eight-game losing streak.

Let’s see if Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza can break them out of their season-long funk.