The second season of Netflix’s “Quarterback” is on the way after a successful season one that documented Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota.

It beats us who will be on it, though.

The new show, produced (in part) by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, has asked various quarterbacks to be a subject on the new season, with many declining. You can add the Giants‘ Daniel Jones to that list.

Daniel Jones declined to be on season 2 of Netflix’s Quarterback pic.twitter.com/4eu5fwWuCn — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 14, 2023

Jones was a guest on Monday morning’s episode of WFAN’s “Boomer and Gio” when he was asked about the show. The fifth-year quarterback, who just inked a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, praised the show but ultimately revealed he declined an opportunity to be on it. He also noted that it was a decision made by him, not the Giants’ organization.

Netflix has also reportedly approached, but been declined by, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Sam Howell, Matthew Stafford, and Trevor Lawrence, per USA Today. Now you can add Jones to the list, and to be honest, it’s not great news for the show (or its viewers) that the program couldn’t even get Jones to join.

You’d think out of everyone, Jones would be the one they could persuade. As was mentioned previously, Omaha Productions is involved, and there’s obviously a major connection between Jones and Eli Manning given they were teammates in 2019 and are still both part of the Giants organization. I’m not saying it’s a surprise Jones declined — he’s not someone that seems to love the spotlight. But it is surprising Eli (and the Manning family, for that matter) couldn’t put enough elbow grease into getting what the show seems to be desperate for: literally just one quarterback to say “yes.”

Who will be featured on season two of the program remains to be seen. But the list of potential candidates appears to be diminishing rapidly.

