“Oh the pain!”

This is what we imagine WFAN legend and infamous Jets fan Joe Benigno said after losing to Gang Green head coach Robert Saleh at golf. Which we can only assume is true. After all, WFAN-turned-FOX host Craig Carton once said Benigno is “the single worst golfer he’s ever seen” in his life.

What a tremendous day we had with Coach Saleh!! Terry and I will always remember this. Thank you Coach and can't wait for this season to start!!!#NYJets #ohthepainpodcast #joebenigno pic.twitter.com/1rgAQFQPZo — Joe Benigno (@JoeBenigno_real) July 14, 2023

This is not the first time the two have interacted.

Despite the fact Benigno expresses his true emotions as a heartbroken, fatigued, but somewhat optimistic (at least every August) Jets fan, the two embarked on a superb conversation on the radio host’s “Oh The Pain” podcast in March.

It wasn’t all peaches and cream before that though. Benigno ripped Saleh, the coaching staff, and the Jets as a whole on multiple occasions last season. While expressing the desire for former Saints coaching legend and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton to replace Saleh.

Of course, this was when the offense (and the team) was led by an inexperienced, mightily struggling quarterback who is on track to become one of the bigger busts in recent memory (what could be happening to the Jets for the second time in five years). And when the team suffered a drastic end-of-season collapse (New York started off 7-4 before losing six straight and missing the playoffs for the 12th straight time).

But now, future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers is in town. The defense is coming off a great year. And the roster has added various new faces that are expected to help the team. The vibes in the building are high and Saleh could end the season as one of the top names in the NFL coaching industry.

Benigno should be excited. And every other Jet fan should be as well. After all, the pain that’s lasted decades could soon be ending.