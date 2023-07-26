Aaron Rodgers has been titillating everyone at Jets training camp with his arm.

Mike Francesa says the future Hall of Fame quarterback’s handiwork should stay on the Florham Park practice field this summer.

“If you see Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game, somebody should drug test the coach,” the WFAN legend joked on his BetRivers podcast. “Don’t put Aaron Rodgers in a preseason game. Don’t even think about putting him in a preseason game. And if you do, you put him in Game No. 3 for a quarter. And I wouldn’t even bother with the cameo. I really wouldn’t.”

The big guy need not worry. Rodgers has not appeared in a preseason game since 2018 (there were none in 2020, of course). So Francesa will likely get his wish. But if Rodgers does play in one for the Jets, he will likely stick around. He told Packers reporters last summer he sees no value in playing a series or two. If he’s going to play, he wants to be on the field for a good amount of time.

The Jets play four preseason games this summer due to their participation in the Hall of Fame Game. There is no chance Rodgers takes the field Aug. 3 in Cleveland against the Browns. And it would be surprising if he plays at the Panthers on Aug. 12.

But the Jets then have the Buccaneers at home on Aug. 19, followed by the Game Formerly Known as the Snoopy Bowl against the Giants on Aug. 26. We wouldn’t play Rodgers at all, like Francesa said. But if he’s going to play, it should be against the Bucs. Too much can go wrong against the Giants. That is just how these things work.

