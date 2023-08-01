Aaron Boone keeps trying to put lipstick on a pig. But it rarely works, and it usually ends with the Yankees manager looking and sounding foolish.

“He says a lot of crazy things. He says a lot of things that just are not true,” WFAN legend Mike Francesa said on his latest BetRivers podcast while answering a listener email about Boone’s often-nonsensical press conference comments.

“He tries to put a happy face or a ribbon on all kinds of Yankee garbage. He’s tried to do this all year. It sounds ridiculous.”

👉 Claim Your bet365 NJ Casino Bonus Code Right Now

Francesa’s podcast was released Monday morning before the Bombers opened a three-game series with the Rays that night. But his words were prophetic. Boone gave a nonsensical explanation for Domingo Germán being scratched from his scheduled start due to armpit discomfort, only to miraculously be available in relief a few hours later. He claimed the Rays were not pitching around Aaron Judge in the ninth inning of their 5-1 win, only declining to throw him strikes. And on and on.

Some other Boone hits this year: Josh Donaldson has a very serious calf tear … and now he’s taking batting practice. Jose Trevino is relatively healthy … until he had season-ending surgery a few days later. Anthony Rizzo is available to pinch hit … but not really. And you can intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani when you manage the team, OK?

MORE ON ESNY:

• Justin Verlander would be game-changing move that saves Yankees’ season

• Yankees are last-place team without a plan, and that’s scary

• Jets’ Aaron Rodgers crushes Broncos’ Sean Payton

• Connecticut governor says he’s lined up money to bring Hartford Whalers back

• WFAN’s Gregg Giannotti defends afternoon drive’s Shaun Morash: ‘It’s going to be fine’

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.