The writers strike (and subsequent actors strike) has ground Hollywood to a halt. And it has delayed production on a Mike Francesa-involved endeavor.

“I had even started working on a project with somebody, a sports project, and we had to shut it down until after because he’s in the writers union. And I’m in SAG-AFTRA anyway,” the WFAN legend revealed on a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast.

“But he had to shut it down from a writing standpoint. They had to go out on the picket lines. They weren’t able to do the work we were starting to do.”

Francesa entered the actors guild after appearing as himself (along with Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo) in the 2013 HBO film “Undefeated.” He was then robbed of an Academy Award for his supporting role in 2019’s “Uncut Gems.” Francesa and Russo also participated with ESPN on a 30-for-30 documentary on “Mike and the Mad Dog” in 2017.

Anyway, what’s the deal with the project?

“I’m not telling you about that yet,” Francesa said. “We’ll tell you about it in the future. We’re not ready to tell you about it yet. But it will be an interesting project when we do.”

Hopefully it is a documentary on when Frank Lary got that bunt down for the Tigers against the Yankees during a July 4 doubleheader in 1961. Although our best guess is some sort of series about the spring of 1994.

