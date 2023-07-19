Mike Francesa does not do lists, OK.

“I think people do that when they don’t have anything else to talk about,” the WFAN legend said on a recent BetRivers podcast while answering a listener email inquiring about his thoughts on the online sports content tentpole — the listicle.

“It is the easiest thing to do, and I think really the most boring thing to do. ‘Oh, I’m going to give you my five best NBA players of all time.’ Who cares. So we’re going to debate whether (Michael) Jordan or Bill Russell is No. 1; we’re going to debate whether Wilt Chamberlain is in the top-3 or the top-5, where is LeBron (James) versus Michael.

“Hey, we all know the guys who are going to be mentioned in the top-5 are going to be great players. They’re going to be all-time, immortal players. We all know that. So we’re ranking them? It’s mindless stuff.”

MORE: Hollywood writers strike pauses mystery Francesa project

So buzz off, Buzzfeed.

“Do I like that stuff? No, I don’t really think it’s very interesting, to be honest with you,” Francesa continued. “And I am never really drawn to lists. I think there must be some people who are drawn to lists, because there are a lot of lists out there. But I’m personally not drawn to lists. I’m really not. It doesn’t really interest me.”

Back after this.

