The Jets are slated to be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks this summer. The premiere date is set for Tuesday, August 8th. This is exciting for people who want to get a behind-the-curtain look at New York’s preparations for the 2023 season.

Just about everyone associated with Gang Green isn’t happy about it, though. We know head coach Robert Saleh wanted nothing to do with it. That was also the case with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But now we’ve heard those feelings go beyond a small minority within the organization. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on a recent episode of Get Up! that the front office also isn’t happy about getting selected.

While having to do this is getting forced down their throats, the Jets will try to make this the least-exciting season of Hard Knocks ever. Here’s what Schefter said about it:

.@AdamSchefter put it all out there this morning saying the #Jets ‘fought it all along’ in reference to #HardKnocks, ‘they met w/ @NFLFilms & told them clear as day we don’t want to do this’ + ‘Hard Knocks will not be the same because they’re not going to be given the same… pic.twitter.com/ItnpFYwo9E — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) July 17, 2023

So, there you have it. If you’re hoping for the same amount of unprecedented access we’ve seen in previous seasons, prepare to be disappointed.

I can agree with New York not wanting to shine a light on players getting released, though. We get so caught up in professional sports that we sometimes forget athletes are real people, just like us. They have thoughts, feelings, families, and other variables that impact their life. I wouldn’t want a camera on me when I get fired, laid off, etc.

From Schefty’s report, it sounds like the choices for this year’s show were between the Jets and the Washington Commanders. New York was the preferred choice because of everything that’s happened this past offseason. Plus, Daniel Snyder hasn’t completed his sale of the Commanders yet.

I know there are certain stipulations to be considered eligible for Hard Knocks. But are you really telling me the Jets and Commanders were the only options available? Give me a break. I guess we’ll see how hard the Jets will make it for producers to put together a quality show.

