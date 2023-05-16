Craig Carton just delivered some tremendous New York sports media — and Yankees — gossip.

The WFAN afternoon drive host said Bombers television voice Michael Kay and radio voice John Sterling are now “at war” after an incident at a recent team event.

Carton’s scoop, which he said comes from a friend who attended the Yankees’ annual Homecoming Dinner last week: Kay and Sterling were taking turns introducing Yankees players at the May 10 event. They were working opposites sides of the dais. They then got down to the final two players. The cadence was Sterling, then KaySterling was supposed to introduce reliever Ron Marinaccio. And Kay was supposed to introduce team captain and slugger Aaron Judge to wrap things up.

And then Sterling went rogue and introduced Judge, leaving Kay to introduce Marinaccio.

“Oh, wow!” responded Evan Roberts, Carton’s co-host, with amazement.

Carton claims the former radio partners have had a falling out as a result of Sterling stealing Kay’s thunder.

“Livid. I was told [Kay] was livid,” Carton said. “Ticked off beyond belief. John Sterling stole Aaron Judge from me. He took the words out of my mouth. … So now apparently John Sterling and Michael Kay are not on speaking terms. There is a major falling from this because the belief is … obviously John did this on purpose.”

But Roberts is right: If true and purposeful, it was a pretty badass move by Sterling. Kings do kingly things.

