John Sterling will be back in the Yankees’ radio broadcast booth Tuesday — as expected.

The longtime play-by-play man said last week he planned to be back at work for the Yankees’ home series against the White Sox. And he will be, according to WFAN boss Spike Eskin. Sterling has missed the last 23 Bombers games due to illness.

From NJ.com a few days ago:

Sterling initially missed a couple games to attend his triplet children’s college graduation, then right after that he started feeling under the weather.

“I don’t know if it’s good, bad or indifferent; I had a case of bronchitis,” Sterling said. “I had a lot to do, the graduations and all, and I ran myself ragged. I have a program director and a general manager who are unbelievably nice to me. And so they said, ‘Take this week off and get ready.’ So I’ll be back Tuesday.”

(…)

“There’s nothing wrong with me,” Sterling said. “I will be 100 percent by Tuesday, and then do a majority of the games. Don’t forget, when I come back there will be four months left in the year.”

Sterling, who turns 85 in July, missed most of the Yankees’ road trips in the second half of last season. That was interpreted by some as a sign Audacy, WFAN’s parent company, was trying to nudge him into retirement. But that does not seem to be the case. Eskin has publicly said Sterling will call the shots on his retirement, whenever that is. And Sterling has praised WFAN brass as well.

Postgame show host Justin Shackil has been filling in for Sterling after emerging from the pack of 2022 Sterling pinch-hitters. And there has been speculation he could be Sterling’s heir apparent.

Shackil is a solid play-by-player, but we would say the chemistry between him and analyst Suzyn Waldman has been lacking. That could come with time. Or it may not. Which has to be taken into account given Waldman is eight years younger than Sterling, has shown no signs of slowing down and is Yankees and WFAN royalty. And we would argue the next guy or gal had better make it work with her, and not the other way around.

No matter. Sterling is back, much to the chagrin of Phil Mushnick and the rest of his haters. And it does not appear he is going anywhere. Nor should he, unless it is a well-deserved trip to Cooperstown.

