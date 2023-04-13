The NFL is one big step closer to ridding itself of Daniel Snyder forever.

From Sportico:

Josh Harris has reached an agreement in principle to acquire the Washington Commanders for $6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Harris owns the Devils and 76ers (and Crystal Palace of the Premier League). The $6 billion price tag will be the most ever paid for a professional sports franchise. Harris has been considered the favorite to buy the team and he became inevitable once Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fully left the scene.

Commanders fans should be excited. Harris has been nothing special as an owner with his current teams. And the push for a new Sixers arena is quickly becoming a complete debacle in Philadelphia. But he is an immediate upgrade because he is not a toxic and scandal-ridden like Snyder. And at the very least, his arrival should grease the skids for a new state-of-the-art stadium somewhere in the region that prints money.

That said … you cannot throw the parade yet. Harris will need to be approved by the NFL. The transaction will need to be approved by an army of attorneys. And Snyder has to behave himself and not create chaos. Which is not a given!

Last thing: The Commanders do not get enough credit for being heroically competitive, all things considered.

They have won at least seven games eight times in the last 11 seasons with three NFC East titles. That does not sound all that impressive. And they have not won a playoff game in almost 20 years.

But consider in the same time span (2012-22): The Cowboys and Eagles each won seven or more games nine times with four division titles (and a Super Bowl for the Birds). And the Giants won seven or more games four times with no division titles and one playoff win. Not great. But not horrible, either.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.