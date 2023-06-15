Mike Francesa is sick of Josh Donaldson.

“That he’s in the lineup is bad enough,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast while discussing the Yankees’ 4-3 loss to the Mets in the Subway Series on Wednesday.

“The fact you have the audacity to bat him third when he’s hitting .130 makes no sense.”

The struggling third baseman is batting high in the order due to the Bombers’ rash of injuries, including slugger Aaron Judge. Donaldson went 0-for-4 with a walk and run on Wednesday. The Amazins walked Giancarlo Stanton with a runner on second base in the 10th inning to face Donaldson, who hit into a fielder’s choice to end the frame.

“They’ll do that every single time,” Francesa said. “Donaldson shouldn’t be in the lineup, no less batting third. But it tells you where this team is right now.”

MORE: Mets’ devotion to Daniel Vogelbach is getting ridiculous

Another tell-tale sign: The Yankees’ current crop of outfielders.

“Let’s be honest: The balls that went to right field in the fifth and 10th (innings) that were not caught? Judge would have caught both of them,” Francesa said, taking aim at Jake Bauers (who has been producing at the plate).

“That just shows you the level of — and I’m not knocking the people who are going out there and trying, they’re being forced into duty and doing the best they can — but it just shows you the level that the Yankee depth and quality of outfielder has slipped. That they’re playing these guys in the outfield.”

Isiah Kiner-Falefa played center field on Wednesday while Billy McKinney was in left field.

“None of these guys belong in the outfield,” Francesa said. “And none of these guys belong playing outfield positions for the New York Yankees.”

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.