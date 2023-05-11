It will be a busy opening weekend under the light at MetLife Stadium in September.

The Giants will kick off the 2023 NFL season against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, according to The Record. And the league has already announced the Jets (and Aaron Rodgers) will host the Bills on Monday Night Football.

Not going to lie: Both matchups feel a bit underwhelming. We’ve done Cowboys-Giants a bazillion times. And while the Bills and Jets figure to be the two best teams in the AFC East, it would have been so much better to get Patriots at Jets.

MORE: Jets’ ‘weird s–t’ reportedly delayed Aaron Rodgers deal with Packers

One smart thing the NFL did: Passing up a Giants-Jets Monday night opener on Sept. 11. That would have been a bit too celebratory an event for that somber day. The Giants and Jets will instead play in Week 8 on Oct. 29, according to The Post.

Other games we know or have been reported: The Jets will host the Dolphins in the first-ever Black Friday game. And the Giants will play at the Eagles on Christmas Day.

