The NFL schedule will release in full this Thursday. And with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers now in the Big Apple, the Jets are sure to have various primetime games included in their 18-week slate.

The Jets have known their 2023 opponents since the end of last season. Which could they face in the late window?

at Giants. The Jets and Giants will face each other in the regular season for the first time since 2019. With Rodgers in the mix, the Giants coming off their first playoff appearance in six years, and either team in the same lucrative market, this should absolutely be a primetime matchup. Possibly Sunday Night Football on NBC, but don’t be surprised if it’s an ESPN Monday Night Football matchup, with the Manningcast calling the game on ESPN2. Just so we can get the Eli effect for what should be a massive game for Big Blue.

vs. Chiefs. Rodgers will face superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the third time in either’s career. The two elite passers (and the men responsible for four of the last five NFL MVPs) split the first two games — the rubber match will certainly be one to watch.

With a fleury of stars and two title contenders in the AFC, this feels like a midseason Sunday Night Football battle.

at/vs. Bills. With Rodgers and quarterback Josh Allen in the same division, it only makes sense to have one of the two Jets-Bills matchups be a primetime game. Whether it’s in Buffalo or East Rutherford.

These two teams could be fighting for the AFC East crown toward the end of the season, so a primetime matchup would be logical. Maybe a late-season one in which weather is a critical factor.

vs. Eagles. Rodgers and the Jets facing last season’s Super Bowl runner-up and one of the best young quarterbacks in the game?

Sign every football fan up — this matchup should be a doozy. So why not make it a primetime game? These are two talented teams who could meet next February, which could entice the league to put these squads on national television.