The Yankees returned to the Bronx after a hard-fought series loss to the Rays with an opportunity. Before welcoming Tampa Bay to Yankee Stadium the upcoming weekend, they could get themselves back on track against the Oakland Athletics.

That’s exactly what they did by sweeping their three-game set. Now they’re ready for Round 2 vs. the Rays. Here’s what the probable starting pitchers look like.

Thursday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Domingo German vs. Drew Rasmussen

Domingo German’s season-long ERA is down to 4.35 after solid performances in each of his last two appearances. First, it was the 8.1-inning gem that was foiled once he was given the hook. It was then followed by allowing two runs on five hits, two walks, and five strikeouts in five innings during New York’s only victory in Tampa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Drew Rasmussen is coming off his best start of the year, according to Baseball-Reference’s Game Score. He posted a mark of 69 (nice) against the Yankees in his last start, allowing two hits and two walks on six strikeouts in 5.2 shutout innings.

Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET: Gerrit Cole vs. Josh Fleming

Gerrit Cole suffered his worst start of the year in his last appearance against the Rays, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits, two walks, and six strikeouts in five innings. It was the first time he didn’t complete more than five innings all season. His year-long ERA is now up to a whopping 2.09.

This is a rematch from this past weekend, and Josh Fleming also didn’t put forth his best start. He allowed six runs on seven hits (two homers), four walks, and one strikeout in five innings on Sunday.

Saturday at 1:05 p.m. ET: Nestor Cortes vs. Shane McClanahan

Nestor Cortes didn’t face the Rays in Tampa because of strep throat. He instead pitched on Monday and got himself on track with some home cooking. In 187.2 innings at Yankee Stadium, the southpaw owns an 11-2 record with a 2.97 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and 195 strikeouts.

Shane McClanahan is having a terrific start to 2023. He’s already 7-0 with a 1.76 ERA, which includes allowing just six earned runs over his last five starts. He’s 1-3 with a 3.26 lifetime ERA against the Bombers, but three of his six career starts came in 2022. He posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 22 strikeouts in 18 innings of work.

Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET: Clarke Schmidt vs. Zach Eflin

Clarke Schmidt produced his longest outing of the year against Oakland. He allowed two runs on five hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in six innings for the Yankees. It also included him getting his first win of 2023. He’s thrown 12 innings against the Rays (two starts, four relief appearances) and owns a 2.25 ERA against them.

After winning four straight decisions to begin his campaign, Zach Eflin took a loss in his last start against the Orioles. He allowed four runs on seven hits, one walk, and four strikeouts in six innings. Eflin has faced the Yankees twice in his career and has yet to allow a run in 11 innings.

