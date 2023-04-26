WATCH: Aaron Rodgers arrives at Jets headquarters, bro hugs all around

Aaron Rodgers wearing team gear as he walked into the Jets’ Florham Park facility had to be at like +3000, no?

Anyway, he is here. It has really happened. The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Rodgers is the Jets’ new quarterback. Get in, sit down and hold on until the Super Bowl. Or a disappointing flame-out. One or the other, take your pick. And get Bo Dietl on the phone. From March:

Whenever Aaron Rodgers gets to town, he has a good meal waiting for him.

The great Bo Dietl wants to take the expected-to-be Jets quarterback to Rao’s. And he has conveniently let The Post know.

“As long as you ain’t a vegetarian, you come to New York and we are going to break your cherry,” Dietl said. “You can’t get f–king Rao’s meatballs in Green Bay.”

Who doesn’t want to have dinner at Rao’s? Half the region dreams of going there, but has to settle for buying the sauce at ShopRite.

We love the hustle from Dietl, one of the most underrated (and hilarious) metropolitan area characters. Nothing will ever beat when he ran for mayor and just demolished Bill deBlasio during the debates. And we are very, very disappointed he was (as far as we know) not the private eye James Dolan hired to stake out the guy from the state liquor board.

