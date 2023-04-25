Since Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade at the start of this past offseason, it’s been a roller coaster of emotions for Yankees fans. With a hole on New York’s roster in left field for most of the winter, it was a “Will they or won’t they?” scenario for a while.

A deal was never close to actually happening between the Pirates and Yankees. At least, there were no reports saying things were remotely close. That didn’t stop Yankees fans from dreaming about Reynolds landing in the Bronx and wearing pinstripes.

Those dreams have officially vanished for now. Reynolds and Pittsburgh have reportedly agreed to a seven-year, $100 million extension (which is a franchise record). One of the sticking points in these negotiations included a desire for an opt-out or no-trade clause from Reynolds’ camp.

Pittsburgh said no to both at first, but its stance eventually softened. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Reynolds is getting a limited no-trade clause that allows him to put six teams on it:

The Pirates and Bryan Reynolds have agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million extension, per source. The deal includes a limited six-team no-trade clause. Deal starts now, making it a seven-year, $100 million extension. @JMackeyPG was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) April 25, 2023

The new money starts flowing in 2024, but the deal is effective immediately, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Gazette.

So no, Brian Cashman — you can’t make a deal with the Pirates for Reynolds this summer before the extension starts. Without Reynolds’ blessing, we can assume. Based on recent reports, Reynolds preferred to stay in Pittsburgh for a number of reasons. And since he did everything possible to avoid talking about the Yankees and his uncertain future (at the time), the Bombers will probably land on that six-team list.

Of course, things can change in the future. So the Yankees’ dream of acquiring Reynolds isn’t necessarily over forever. But if he was one of the guys on New York’s priority list ahead of the mid-year trade deadline, his name can be crossed off. Especially if the Pirates don’t end up being sellers.

It looks like the Yankees are stuck with guys like Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on its outfield depth chart now (although it doesn’t have to be that way).

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.