The Yankees are in a funk at the moment. They’ve lost three straight and four of the last five after Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Twins in Minneapolis. They have not scored more than three runs in that span. They’re seven games out of first place in the American League East. And they have dropped a season series to Minnesota for the first time in 22 years.

But fear not, folks. Because while the Bombers have resembled pop guns of late, at least the at-bats have been better!

“I think just looking at it kind of holistically, I think tonight … was a lot better in the approach and aggressiveness and taking the fight to them,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters. He later added: “I thought at-bat quality tonight was much better and much improved.”

Well, that makes us all feel better.

Will the Yankees score more runs at some point? Sure. Are they going to make the postseason? Probably. But there is a reasonable chance this current version of the offense is relatively close to what they are going to be, save some major changes.

Harrison Bader and Giancarlo Stanton are on the shelf and will help whenever they return. But look at the rest of the lineup. Aaron Judge can do more and will. But D.J. LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo are both pushing .300, Gleyber Torres has been solid and you are getting what you are going to get out of Anthony Volpe as a rookie. They remain a bat or two away. Which everyone but general manager Brian Cashman realized months ago. But hey, the approach.

