Aaron Rodgers does not just intend. He implies as well.

The new Jets quarterback danced around questions about his plans for 2024 and beyond at Wednesday’s introductory press conference in Florham Park. And then he finally came out and gave an answer. Sort of.

“This isn’t a one and done in my mind,” Rodgers told reporters off the dais, according to The Post, referencing the “commitment” the Jets have made to acquire him from the Packers.

You would think a self-proclaimed fan of direct communication would be more specific. No matter though. Rodgers’ reworked contract — which he and the Jets still have to hammer out — will tell us all we need to know.

Rodgers was scheduled to make just under $60 million in 2023 — a nominal $1.165 million salary, a $50,000 workout bonus and a cumbersome $58.3 million option bonus due by Week 1. And he had about $50 million in 2024 set to guarantee about a week after the upcoming Super Bowl, including a $47 million option bonus.

Nothing can be certain with a quarterback about to turn 40. Especially one as, er, eccentric as Rodgers. But the structure of how and when Rodgers gets his hands on some or all of that $100 million will speak volumes.

If the Jets frontload things, it could open the door for Rodgers to bail after a year. If things are spread out, it will signal he believes he will be around for at least two seasons. And if a good amount of money is on the table in 2025, he may plan to be here for a while.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Aaron Rodgers ready for Jets’ Zach Wilson to make his life ‘hell’

• Is Giants’ Joe Schoen planning an NFL Draft Day trade in Round 1?

• Aaron Boone breaks out SAT word to sugarcoat Yankees’ offensive ineptitude

• Mets’ Pete Alonso has go-to celebration after he launches moonshots

• Yankees’ Bryan Reynolds pursuit is officially over (for now, at least)

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.