The Mets’ series opener in Milwaukee against the Brewers didn’t go well. And that’s saying it in the nicest way possible. Between pitch clock violations, PitchCom issues, no offense, and a subpar performance from the pitching staff, the good feelings from New York’s series win in Miami were temporarily lost. But hey, at least Luis Guillorme lightened the mood with his relief appearance, right?

With the game already out of reach heading into the bottom of the eighth, manager Buck Showalter used his resident Swiss army knife to save bullpen arms. Guillorme responded by tossing a scoreless inning to close the book on the Brewers’ offense.

And even in a forgettable afternoon at the ballpark (for more than just the Mets), there were some “highlights” to point out. We’re trying to find the bright side/silver lining in it all, you know.

A Mets record!

This is not the kind of history anyone wants to make — especially this early in the season. But it is what it is, right? Monday was Guillorme’s third career MLB appearance as a pitcher for the Mets. They’ve all happened since the 2020 season.

That broke a tie between him, Kevin Plawecki, and Matt Franco for the most position player pitching appearances in franchise history:

Most pitching appearances by a #Mets position player in franchise history: Luis Guillorme: 3 games

Matt Franco: 2 games

Kevin Plawecki: 2 games pic.twitter.com/6ImHNvb7MC — Mathew Brownstein (@MBrownstein89) April 4, 2023

Guillorme lowering his career ERA

Coming into this appearance, Guillorme sported a lifetime ERA of 9.00. It was that high because he allowed two runs in one inning of work back in 2021. Tossing another scoreless frame (his second one in three tries) has lowered that mark to 6.00.

Just one more scoreless effort and his ERA will fall to truly respectable levels.

Update: Luis Guillorme's career ERA is down to 6.00 in three appearances. pic.twitter.com/0dwXcMt7BF — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 3, 2023

The nicest average velocity there is

Some position players toe the slab and bring surprising velocity toward the plate. That’s not exactly what Guillorme did at American Family Field on Monday. It was still nice, though.

The utility player mostly sat between 67 and 69 mph during his appearance, topping out at 74 mph. What was his average velocity, you ask? It was 69 mph, of course:

Luis Guillorme averaged 69 mph on his fastball today in a scoreless inning of relief. pic.twitter.com/qgXJ2VfVbF — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) April 3, 2023

Control, thy name is Luis

Including Guillorme, the Mets sent four players to the mound during this blowout loss. Carlos Carrasco, Tommy Hunter, and Dennis Santana also toed the slab. Between these four hurlers, New York allowed eight walks.

Every Mets pitcher allowed multiple free passes. Except for Guillorme. He didn’t allow any.

Mets and Brewers pitchers combined to walk 14 batters today. Only one pitcher didn’t walk a batter: Luis Guillorme pic.twitter.com/QXX6Jv2jwZ — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) April 3, 2023

Across his three innings pitched, Luis Guillorme has only walked one hitter, which came in 2021.

