Who says MLB’s new pace of play rules doesn’t leave any time for the Best Booth in Baseball to have fun between pitches?

During the Mets’ series finale win on Sunday in Miami, SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen shared a little-known fact about himself. He played football as a kid, and the only position he ever played was center.

Yes, really. The whole story is pretty great, as is Keith Hernandez’s reaction to Gare’s position on the football field:

Believe it or not, Gary used to play center in football 😂 pic.twitter.com/0pdwkaRRdh — SNY (@SNYtv) April 2, 2023

Comparing himself to former Jets center Nick Mangold made it even better. Now, if you’re wondering, “Why is he talking about having hair?” and you haven’t seen the best picture of Cohen ever, you’re in luck. Here’s a picture of him from what I believe is his college days:

This bit about Pop Warner Football was just one of a handful of funny moments between Gary Cohen, Hernandez, and Ron Darling during New York’s first regular-season series of 2023. Cohen also unleashed a terrific call while trying to describe Jeff McNeil making a play at second base.

Who knows what else we’ll learn about our beloved trio of announcers as the season wears on?

MORE ON ESNY:

• Mets-Marlins takeaways: No Edwin Diaz? No problem for bullpen

• We need to talk about Yankees unretiring numbers … again

• Mets’ Kodai Senga has a ‘Ghost Fork’ glove, and it’s amazing

• Justin Verlander-less Mets look good on hill during opening weekend

• Mets have already turned 5 double plays, and they’re all pretty

You can reach Matt Musico at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.