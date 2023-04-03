We’re only four games into the 2023 MLB regular season. Is it too early to share updated NL East standings? Never, especially when the Mets are in first place, folks:

Good morning! A strong opening weekend for the Mets. 😁 pic.twitter.com/u1gcjGXTuM — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 3, 2023

The Phillies being in last place is just the cherry on top.

New York did lots of things right over the past four games in Miami against the Marlins. The rotation looked great, the bullpen shoved, and there was plenty of timely hitting. But another thing that was quite evident was superb defense. This included five double plays. Once the fifth one was completed on Sunday afternoon, SNY announcer Gary Cohen added the wrinkle that this number is the highest in baseball.

Playing in four games when the majority of the league has only played three thus far helps. It doesn’t mean they’re not all pretty, though. With that in mind, I thought it was a good idea to put them in one place so we can marvel at them together.

Two of these five double plays happened on Opening Day with Max Scherzer on the mound. The hurler actually started the first one and noticeably stayed calm after not fielding the grounder cleanly. Probably because he knew the ball would eventually get to Francisco Lindor’s Golden Glove:

1-6-3 double play started by Max Scherzer 👏 pic.twitter.com/RIBhlcWFQz — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

Three innings later, Lindor showed off the range to his left before seamlessly feeding Jeff McNeil for another smooth turn around the bag:

A beauty of a double play started by Francisco Lindor to end the 4th! pic.twitter.com/andjLxYhds — SNY (@SNYtv) March 30, 2023

New York and Miami were locked in a pitcher’s duel on Friday. The Mets eventually lost 2-1, with a Pete Alonso ninth-inning homer as their only run. Before that happened, though, the Polar Bear started this nice 3-6 double play. And, of course, Lindor hooked him up with a nifty tag. Also, I’m obsessed with this view:

WHAT A PLAY BY PETE ALONSO!!! 🐻‍❄️ pic.twitter.com/VYM79lVCJZ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 31, 2023

It wasn’t a save situation, but David Robertson was on for the ninth in Game 3 of the series to shut the door on the Marlins. He did that by inducing a game-ending double play, which started with Eduardo Escobar:

And the ballgame is over! David Robertson gets a double play to end it! pic.twitter.com/ysrJIT0XaT — SNY (@SNYtv) April 1, 2023

Last, but most certainly not least, Kodai Senga induced an inning-ending DP to finish off his second frame in the big leagues. This isn’t the best vantage point to see the entire play. However, we get another glimpse of Lindor doing what he does best:

Kodai Senga gets the double play to end the 2nd and waits on the field to give thanks to the Mets fielders pic.twitter.com/HISzxWL2r8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 2, 2023

There’s just something about crisp defense that makes my heart flutter. If this is a precursor of what’s to come for the rest of this season, then I’m very excited.

