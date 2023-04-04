The Giants improved the roster through free agency but still have numerous holes to fill. Luckily, general manager Joe Schoen has 10 picks in the NFL Draft and could add superb value to the roster.

How should Schoen attack the draft later this month to round out an already productive offseason?

Day 1

Picks: Round 1, Pick 25

Needs: WR, CB

It’s basically a foregone conclusion the Giants will draft a wide receiver in the first round.

Or is it?

Sure, the Giants desperately need another body to complement the players they’ve acquired (receivers Parris Campbell, Jeff Smith, Jamison Crowder, and tight end Darren Waller) and re-signed (receivers Isaiah Hodgins, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton). Quarterback Daniel Jones needs his weapons to build on his career year, which could entice the Giants to target any of Boston College’s Zay Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison, TCU’s Quentin Johnson, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, or Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

But there’s a glaring hole at the starting boundary cornerback spot opposite Adoree’ Jackson. Cor’Dale Flott, Aaron Robinson, Amani Oruwariye, and Rodarius Williams are set to compete for the job. None of whom, at least right now, is an intriguing option.

So Schoen could certainly address this issue with the No. 25 overall pick. Even if the player drafted is initially a depth piece while adapting to the speed of the pro game.

While Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez could be off the board by the 25th pick, the Giants could still consider Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. or Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, if either is available.

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3)

Picks: Round 2, Pick 57

Round 3, Pick 89

Needs: WR, CB, iOL, DL

The second-round pick should be reserved for whichever of the aforementioned two positions – wide receiver and cornerback – the Giants don’t address in the first round. These two holes are too pivotal to pass on fixing in the early rounds.

While the Giants may not find an immediate starter at No. 57 overall, they could at least find an eventual one. This is still crucial especially in the cornerback room, given the long-term concerns at that position.

At No. 89 overall in the third round, the Giants could go one of two ways:

They could address the obvious depth issue on the defensive line. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams played 82% and 75% of the defensive snaps last season, respectively. And the defense allowed 144.2 rushing yards per game (sixth-worst in the NFL). So it’s clear more bodies are needed even after Schoen signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches to a three-year deal last month.

On the contrary, Schoen could address the hole on the interior of the offensive line. The Giants are set at left tackle (Andrew Thomas), right tackle (Evan Neal), and right guard (Mark Glowinski). But starting center Jon Feliciano and left guard Nick Gates departed in free agency.

While second-year man Josh Ezeudu could start at left guard, Bredeson has never started an NFL game at center. Schoen must keep this in mind when his team is on the board in the third round.

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7)

Picks: Round 4, Pick 128

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 5, Pick 172

Round 6, Pick 209

Round 7, Pick 240

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 254

Needs: S, LB, DL, EDGE, CB, iOL, WR, RB

New York needs another safety to round out a position group that’s now without former starter and captain Julian Love, who recently signed a two-year deal with the Seahawks.

Xavier McKinney is one of the stars of this defense and Jason Pinnock could assume a starting role. But the Giants don’t have reliable depth behind them – Dane Belton was inconsistent during his 2022 rookie campaign.

If Penn State’s Ji’Ayir Brown or Alabama’s Jordan Battle is available at No. 128 overall, the Giants could take a chance.

But after that, they should use their six picks through rounds 5-7 for depth, depth, and more depth. Another body at linebacker would not hurt after the Giants struggled at the position last year. And you can’t have enough depth on the offensive line and in the secondary.

The Giants could take a running back, but shouldn’t do so until the seventh round. Maybe they find someone who can provide value on special teams, maybe as a return specialist?

Follow ESNY on Twitter @elitesportsny