It has been nearly three weeks since Aaron Rodgers informed the world of his intention to play for the Jets.

And yet, he remains a member of the Packers’ roster.

The latest on the waiting game is that we will likely remain waiting for some time. From Peter King’s Monday column for NBC Sports:

I think the over/under date for the Aaron Rodgers trade is early evening April 28. That’s when the second round of the NFL Draft begins. That’s when the first of likely two or three draft choices to be exchanged would happen. The Jets have the 11th and 12th picks in round two, 42nd and 43rd overall, and I’d bet one of those picks will be the key to this trade getting done. Since Rodgers would be unlikely to be at the dawn of the Jets offseason program April 17, the big date is the 28th because that’s when it’s most realistic the first draft choice would be exchanged between the teams. Rodgers would be at the mandatory minicamp from June 13 to 15, and probably at some of the OTA offseason workouts between May 22 and June 9.

The good news for the Jets: It seems pretty clear Rodgers is going to be their quarterback in 2023 (and maybe beyond, which is apparently one of the complications in play). The bad news: For whatever reason, there is no sense of urgency. Maybe the teams are still squabbling over compensation. Maybe they just want to focus on the draft for now. Maybe the Packers are trying to stick it to Rodgers. Who knows. It is what it is.

Waiting for the bell to ring.

