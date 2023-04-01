There is no more room at the FOX inn for Frank Thomas after Derek Jeter’s arrival.

With Derek Jeter in on Fox Sports’ biggest baseball pregame shows, Frank Thomas is officially out, The Post has learned.

Thomas had been with Fox Sports for nearly a decade. He had been a part of Fox’s biggest pregame shows, including the World Series and All-Star game, teaming with Alex Rodriguez, David Ortiz and host Kevin Burkhardt in recent years.

“Frank has been an integral member of the FOX MLB studio team for nearly a decade and has helped raise the bar on our coverage while continuously growing the game of baseball,” a Fox Sports spokesman said in a statement to The Post on Saturday. “Although he is not a part of our coverage this season, ‘The Big Hurt’ will always be a member of our Fox Sports family and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

It is hard to see this as anything but a raw deal for Thomas. And for Jeter, too.

Thomas was a full-time, long-tenured workhorse who also did work on FS1. And now the perception is he has been screwed at the expense of Jeter. That means even more pressure for the Yankees legend. Jeter was already set to face immense scrutiny as a broadcasting rookie working an extremely limited schedule. And now people will think he cost Thomas a job.

