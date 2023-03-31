Go team!

“As a good old Mets fan, I know you guys aren’t going to be playing until April 6 back home,” disgraced serial liar and New York Rep. George Santos says in the video. “But here’s a good old fashioned ‘Lets go Mets.’”

Uh, OK. Makes sense, we suppose, given Santos “represents” New York’s 3rd congressional district, which is the North Shore of Long Island and part of Queens. And, little known fact, he was actually the bullpen catcher for the 2015 National League champions. True story.

In other Amazin’ news … Tylor McGill, two-time accidental Opening Day starter:

Remember when we said the Mets would need every bit of the perceived pitching depth they built up over the winter? That was (unfortunately) proven yet again on Thursday. Instead of preparing for his team debut, Justin Verlander is now on the injured list. It seems minor and precautionary, which provides some silver lining. However, this also means Tylor Megill will take his spot for the time being.

That’s a role the hurler they call “Big Drip” is quite familiar with. It’s one he excelled in at the start of the 2022 season.

Taking the hill on Saturday in Miami is important. But what’s more notable — from a pomp and circumstance standpoint — will be his second start of the year. When manager Buck Showalter initially set his starting rotation order, he had Max Scherzer lined up for Opening Day and Verlander set to pitch the home opener next week.

This honor now belongs to Megill. It’s the second straight year a Mets Opening Day start has literally fallen right into his lap.

