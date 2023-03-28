Aaron Rodgers signaled his intention to play for the Jets nearly two weeks ago. But he remains a member of the Packers as the two teams haggle over trade terms. We finally have a window into the current state of play via Yahoo Sports:

As it stands, talks are focused on the Jets dealing two picks for the Packers quarterback — one second-round pick in next month’s NFL Draft, and another second-rounder in 2024 that could graduate to a first-round pick with “achievable” team performance escalators. An example of such an escalator would be if the Jets were to host a home divisional playoff game or advance to the AFC championship game. A sticking point in the talks is the Jets seeking an element of protection built into the trade, specifically one that sends some 2025 draft compensation to New York from Green Bay if Rodgers does not play in 2024 and beyond.

That makes sense. Of course the Jets want to protect themselves on the backend. He is an eccentric 39-year-old who has flirted with retirement for two straight offseason now and claims he was all but ready to do so earlier this year. And the Packers’ “buyer beware” stance makes complete sense from their vantage point.

But if this is truly the last remaining point of contention, it is one Rodgers can eliminate with one phone call. So here is an idea: Rodgers commits to at least two seasons with the Jets. Gang Green backs off the insurance policy ask. And then the deal gets done and everyone moves onward and upward. Seems pretty simple, no?

MORE ON ESNY:

• Yankees fans still waiting on YES Network streaming service

• Giants are wielding their Saquon Barkley leverage now

• Yankees’ Aaron Judge chasing more home run history in 2023

• Immanuel Quickley makes Knicks history twice with 40-point night

• A new amazing Daniel Snyder anecdote, courtesy of Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.