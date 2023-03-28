Yankees fans without cable will definitely maybe be able to watch the Bombers on Opening Day.

YES Network is still hoping to have a direct-to-consumer Yankees product by Opening Day on Thursday, The Post has learned.

If YES DTC can’t launch by Thursday’s Yankees-Giants first pitch, then the plan is to have it ready shortly after with the expectation for it to be available by sometime in April at the latest.

“Nothing has changed,” a YES spokesman told The Post.

The spokesman was referencing a Post Sports+ report on Jan. 30 that stated YES hoped to have its DTC offering by Opening Day.

It seems inconceivable YES would have a massive move like this up in the air two days before the season begins. But then again, this is the organization that needed a year to figure out Paul O’Neill’s vaccination status.

Watching the bulk of the Yankees’ regular season games has become virtually impossible for fans who have cut the cord. YES is not available on any of the major streaming services. It is on DirecTV’s platform, but have you ever met anyone who has that? And there are only so many people interested in the VPN rigmarole to trick MLB.TV into believing they are in Ottawa or something.

A YES DTC product will allow Yankees fans to gain access without shifting back to cable, albeit for a pretty penny. MSG’s DTC platform will launch this summer with a $30 monthly fee and YES figures to be in that ballpark. YES DTC will only be available in the local rights area, the same as MSG’s service.

And if YES cannot get it done by Thursday? You can listen to John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman on WFAN for free. Or watch the Mets, since SNY has managed to get itself on pretty much every streaming platform.

