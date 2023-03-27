Darren Haynes is the sports director at WUSA-9 in Washington. He is at the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix. And he was hustling for some local content on Monday morning at the AFC head coaches breakfast.

So Haynes asked Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel for his thoughts on the increasing likelihood embattled Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will sell the team. The witty McDaniel was an assistant in Washington for three years, after all.

McDaniel kept it pretty diplomatic. And then, with a twinkle in his eyes, he went in for the kill.

“I’m just looking at the fact that, ‘Wow, the organization is worth that much?’” McDaniel said. “And, you know, I couldn’t get free coffee?”

Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, coached in Washington for three seasons. I asked him about his former owner, Dan Snyder, selling the Washington Commanders. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/1dvAH4I3fa — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) March 27, 2023

To recap: Snyder’s Commanders are the subject of several criminal, civil and league investigations. They cannot run a raffle. They have no quarterback. And they allegedly make the coaches pay for their own coffee. It just keeps getting better.

At some point, the bleeding will stop. Snyder will sell the team and slink away, commissioner Roger Goodell will find a way to make sure the Mary Jo White report never comes out, the NFL will get blasted and then The Shield will roll on. But before then, it is high comedy to watch all these various examples of Snyder’s ineptitude and treachery leak out. You never know what is coming next. And each new story manages to top the last one.

Final note: Everyone talks about Rams coach Sean McVay as the next big-money NFL broadcast analyst. But McDaniel is the guy some television suit needs to give $20 million a year. He’s an electric factory.

