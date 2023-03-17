Jimmy Garoppolo was scheduled to be introduced by the Raiders on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Then the press conference was postponed to Friday.

Then the Raiders declined comment on the change of plans.

And then — if you are a Jets fan who refreshes Twitter with some frequency, possesses a somewhat-elevated understanding of the NFL and is a tad bit paranoid — there was likely a pang or 20 of panic. But fear not! Garoppolo’s deal was not done — hence the hold-up — but the situation is “all good,” according to The Athletic.

So in other words, Garoppolo — an injury-prone quarterback — is not in danger of failing his physical. Which means the Raiders will not need to make an emergency pivot at the position. And they will not be calling the Packers to steal Aaron Rodgers out from under the Jets or pump up Green Bay’s asking price in the trade Gang Green is working feverishly to complete. So you do not need to even give a second’s thought to the fact Rodgers basically said he wanted to reunite with Davante Adams during his much-ballyhooed audience with Pat McAfee.

Exhale, y’all. And let’s get back to happier topics. Like figuring out how the NFL will showcase Rodgers’ Jets debut in Week 1.

Our bet is Jets at Cowboys, Sunday Night Football at Jerry World. It checks all the boxes. Eagles at Jets on Monday Night Football would also work. And you could always have the Bills or Patriots come to MetLife Stadium. As for Giants-Jets? We think that makes a lot of sense for Amazon Prime’s Black Friday game.

