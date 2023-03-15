The Jets will be more than ready for primetime, all thanks to Aaron Rodgers.

Gang Green played just one national television game last season. And it is debatable whether that Thursday night debacle in a monsoon against the Jaguars on Amazon Prime really counted. But as long as the trade with the Packers goes down, the NFL’s broadcast partners will be salivating.

PLUS: City of Philadelphia perpetrates another Santa Claus-related sin

Rodgers and the Jets figure to play several primetime games in 2023. And a splashy Week 1 debut for the future Hall of Famer seems a given. So let’s run down some of the possibilities:

Jets at Cowboys. If we can only make one pick, this would be it. Most likely on Sunday Night Football. The Jets host the Chiefs this year, so a season kickoff splash against the reigning Super Bowl champions is not on the table. Rodgers and the Cowboys is a guaranteed ratings windfall.

Eagles at Jets. If Philly does not open the season in Kansas City with a Super Bowl rematch, this feels like a viable option for the first leg of the Monday Night Football doubleheader (or SNF).

Jets at Giants. It could fit either MNF or SNF. But if we worked for Amazon, we would be pushing for this to be the Black Friday game. You may not be able to guarantee both teams will be competitive at that point in the year, but the potential audience will not be any smaller.

Other options. Jets-Bills and Jets-Patriots, either home or away, are obvious fits. Especially Jets-Bills if the Eagles get the Chiefs in Week 1. And Jets at Broncos — Rodgers against Sean Payton — could be interesting as well.

