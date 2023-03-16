You cannot fault Aaron Boone for signing up to move his regular in-season radio appearances to the podcast world with Jomboy Media.

Good pay (presumably), big platform and — if we’re being honest — friendly conditions. We’re not saying these audiences with the Yankees manager will be complete Twinkie munches (trademark Bob Raissman). But let us be real: The hosts are Yankees fans and the company is partnered with YES Network. These are not going to be the Frost-Nixon interviews.

We can fault the two major sports talk radio stations in town, however. It used to be a civic duty for head coaches and managers and starting quarterbacks to put the hard hat on once a week with Mike Francesa, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo or others. No longer.’

WFAN has gotten out of the coach interview game under new program director Spike Eskin. The station has gradually (and successfully) shifted to a take-driven format. And its big names — Craig Carton, Boomer Esiason, Gregg Giannotti and Evan Roberts — are not necessarily the best fits to, say, skewer a coach the way the big guy used to.

As for ESPN Radio New York: It is still in the coach interview game. But losing Boone speaks to the instability it has in afternoon drive. The Michael Kay retirement buzz has been back-burnered of late. But the fact Boone would opt against another year yakking with Kay could be telling.

This is pure speculation. But: If you are Boone, you probably do not want to re-up with ESPN knowing that Kay — another relatively friendly face — could be gone when the crucible of September and October begins. And if so, you may find yourself contractually obligated to speak to a new host that is not as forgiving. Which is not necessarily what you want if you are Boone. And it is another reminder ESPN has no chance to ever compete with WFAN without a viable afternoon drive program.

