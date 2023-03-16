Steve Cohen has sent many memorable tweets. His latest may be his most important one yet.

The Mets owner has circled the wagons in the wake of Edwin Diaz’s freak patellar injury — one that is expected to sideline the All-Star closer for the entire 2023 season. Cohen’s message was clear: The Amazins’ championship aspirations will not changed despite this devastating blow.

“Edwin Diaz is a great human being and a fierce competitor,” Cohen tweeted. “All of us at the Mets are shaken but determined to sustain our quest for a great season. We wish Edwin a speedy recovery.”

MORE: Here’s who Mets could now target to fortify bullpen

Diaz injured suffered the injury in his right knee Wednesday night while celebrating Puerto Rico’s elimination game win over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. Diaz closed out the victory in Miami and was then mobbed by teammates. He landed funny while jumping. It became immediately clear disaster had struck. Diaz was unable to put pressure on the leg and was taken off the field in a wheelchair.

Diaz was scheduled to have surgery Thursday. His recovery is expected to take 6-8 months, Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters. The low end of that range leaves open the possibility Diaz could somehow return for the postseason. But Eppler said the Mets do not plan to discuss or update Diaz’s progress anytime soon.

Now the Mets need to figure out a Plan B at closer and move on. Cohen has demonstrated he will spend whatever money is required to accomplish the former. And he has made it clear he expects nothing less than the latter.

