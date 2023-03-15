The Jets and Aaron Rodgers might be stuck on the tarmac for a while.

Per a league source, the Packers are willing to wait until the draft to trade Rodgers, if that’s what it takes to get what they want.

With Rodgers habitually absent from the early phases of the offseason program, it’s not as if he’ll be in the building between now and April 27. And with a $58.3 million option bonus that has a lengthy exercise period (the Packers can pick it up at any point from tomorrow until Week One), Rodgers has a very manageable cap number into September.

(…)

So the Packers can just wait. It’s indeed a game of chicken, but from Green Bay’s perspective the car isn’t close to the cliff. The Jets, on the other hand, may feel compelled to get something done — especially as they begin signing Rodgers’s friends and former teammates.

This feels like posturing ahead of Tuesday’s High Noon (Central Time) moment on Pat McAfee’s show. Yes, the Packers could sit around and wait this out. And trade compensation has been a grossly overlooked aspect of this entire saga. It could be a contentious one, too, given the Jets and Packers will have wildly different opinions on who does and doesn’t have the leverage.

But no one wins if this drags on all that much longer. Rodgers is not going to retire and leave $60 million on the table. If he gives the signal, the teams just have to get it done and move on with their lives.

