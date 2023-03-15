When Joe Schoen took over as Giants general manager a little over a year ago, he was immediately thrown into the fire. Mostly because he had to start cleaning up Dave Gettleman’s mess. That included making tough salary cap decisions.

One of those was cutting cornerback James Bradberry last May, despite being one of the team’s better defensive players. The move came with $11.7 million in dead money, but more importantly, it created $10.1 million in cap space. That was the main motivation for Schoen making that move.

Bradberry eventually got scooped up by the Eagles, and the rest is history. Fellow cornerback Darius Slay poked fun at the Giants more than once throughout the year for letting him go. After his first season in Philadelphia, Bradberry and the Eagles recently agreed to a three-year, $38 million deal for him to stay put.

In search of a new contract himself, the 32-year-old Slay is receiving the same fate his teammate experienced with the Giants. You know, the one he constantly made fun of New York for.

Darius Slay repeatedly mocked the Giants this past season for letting James Bradberry go for cap reasons, allowing him to land with Eagles. Now the Eagles are doing similar with Slay. Kinda crazy how that happens. Giants could use help at CB. Just Slayin'. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 15, 2023

Well, well, well, how the turntables.

But that’s life in the NFL. Lots of gaudy numbers are thrown around at the start of free agency each year. But sooner rather than later, we hear about those same deals getting restructured or those cornerstone-type players getting released.

This is how the cookie crumbles. Like, even though the Giants technically gave Daniel Jones a huge payday, there are things in place to ensure New York doesn’t have to pay him $160 million if he doesn’t continue progressing at quarterback.

But after hearing Slay make fun of the Giants multiple times for letting Bradberry go, it’s ironic that his Eagles fate is the same. And for similar reasons.

