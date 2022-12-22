The Jets’ season is on the line.

Gang Green will host the surging Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. The stakes are pretty simple: The Jets will not be officially eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. But they will have no realistic path to the postseason.

The Jets are one-point favorites (line via Sports Betting Dime). Here are the ESNY staff picks:

Josh Benjamin, staff writer. I’d venture both of these young teams will be tired on a short week, but the Jags are just in another element now. Doug Pederson’s coaching has positively effected Trevor Lawrence to where Jacksonville has won three of four. Against the less-flashy Zach Wilson, Pederson will out-coach Robert Saleh as the Jets continue their crash-landing. Jaguars 27, Jets 17.

Danny Small, staff writer. The Jets and Jaguars are two teams in desperate need of a win. New York is going back to Wilson on the short week, but the offensive game plan should be focused on the ground. Without Foley Fatukasi, an already suspect rushing defense is vulnerable. The Jets hold off the Jags in a close one. Jets 23, Jaguars 20.

Matt Musico, editor. This is another chance at redemption for Wilson. The Jets have been struggling since coming back from the bye, and turning around to play on a short week after a tough loss on Sunday doesn’t help things. Being at home is a boost, though, and I think that can help New York keep its playoff hopes alive for at least another week. Jets 24, Jaguars 16.

Ryan Honey, staff writer. The Jets need to keep up with a Jaguars offense that’s been red hot. Unfortunately, they need to do it with a shaky young quarterback, a struggling offensive coordinator, and various injuries on that side of the ball. The injury list includes receiver Corey Davis (concussion), receiver Denzel Mims (concussion), tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), and tackle George Fant (knee). And they also need to do it on a short week. In front of disappointed fans at MetLife Stadium, the Jets should lose their fourth straight. Jaguars 28, Jets 17.

James Kratch, managing editor. I just cannot buy Wilson in the elements. Which stinks, because this has been a brutal finish to what should have been a playoff run. Jaguars 17, Jets 9.

CURRENT STANDINGS:

1-Benjamin: 17-11, 16-11-1

2-Small: 17-11 against the spread, 14-13-1 straight-up

3-Musico: 15-13, 15-12-1

4-Honey: 15-13, 15-12-1

5-Kratch: 15-13, 13-14-1

