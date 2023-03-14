Quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t officially a member of the Jets yet. However, signs are certainly pointing towards that happening in the near future. We’ve been seeing some context clues in recent days.

The Jets have been diligent in clearing cap space, which, we’d assume would be to make room for Rodgers’ $15-plus million salary cap hit. But it seems like they’re trying to create some space to pursue Rodgers’ preferred targets on offense.

Tuesday started with reports of New York pursuing former Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard. Then, more reports surfaced of the same thing happening with veteran receiver Randall Cobb and tight end Mercedes Lewis.

And no, it’s not just the Jets trying to further convince Rodgers to become their starting quarterback. They’re apparently already taking orders from the signal caller. There’s still one more guy on Rodgers’ wish list, and it’s a familiar name:

Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources.

It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 14, 2023

Ah, yes — let’s bring Odell Beckham Jr. home to MetLife Stadium, but in the green and white, right? We knew Gang Green was in attendance for his workout last week, but it could’ve seemed more like due diligence than anything else.

After meeting with Rodgers in person, general manager Joe Douglas and Co. apparently received homework to complete after heading home.

OBJ to the Jets seems like a long shot given the situation. New York has already been working to create cap space so they can fit Rodgers on the roster. Beckham is apparently looking for somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million per year in his next contract. Maybe that’s why the Jets have focused on the other three guys on Rodgers’ wishlist.

Getting up to three of his preferred targets is better than one, right? This is all interesting because while it appears clear that Rodgers will be heading to the Jets, nothing is official. I guess we’ll see soon enough.

In the meantime, New York sure is doing everything possible to appease the four-time NFL MVP.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.