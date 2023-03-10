It has been a while since we heard from Odell Beckham Jr.

So, like clockwork …

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be holding a workout for NFL teams on Friday in Arizona, sources told ESPN.

Beckham, 30, missed all of this past season because of a torn ACL that occurred in last year’s Super Bowl. He did go on a free-agent tour in which he visited the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills late in the season. … [The workout] will be an opportunity for Beckham to show teams where he is at physically. It has been 13 months since the injury.

MORE: Giants’ Daniel Jones is not really making $40 million a year

The Giants are expected to be at the workout, according to ESPN. No word on the other 31 teams. But you figure most, if not all, will swing by.

Anyway, our stance has not changed. The Giants should not go anywhere near Beckham. Yes, they need wide receivers. But they do not need Beckham.

Beckham’s in-season free agency tour was clearly an unserious spectacle. He cannot get out of his own way off the field — see his Thanksgiving weekend airline incident and the ensuing police body-cam footage. Moreover, he’s a wide receiver in his 30s who has had several significant lower body injuries and has missed over a quarter of the regular season games played during his career.

Hard pass. Let him go to the Cowboys.

